As a creative person, you’ll know this feeling better than most. You’ll be working on a project (art, writing, music, photography…etc.) and suddenly you won’t know how to continue. Something just stops and, before you know it, 3 months passed and you’re still stuck.

Congratulations, you’ve unlocked creative burnouts! Stop pulling out your hair, though, because we’re about to tell you how to bounce back from these blocks.

Move to another project

Yeah, so it probably sounds a bit weird that we’re telling you to leave a creative project hanging and go to another but it makes sense, we promise.

See, there’s a big chance this block to your creativity is just a thing to a specific painting or story or poem. Maybe you’re only stuck there. If this is the case, the best bet here is to start working on another idea– you’ll flow in no time.

Find different creative outlets

Okay, so you’re terribly blocked and no matter how many ideas you try, you’re still stuck. In that case, how about you just try a different thing.

And no, we don’t mean a different idea in the same format. If you’re a writer, try drawing. If you’re a painter, try taking photos. Switch it up a little to get different vibes to ease the block.

Try to push your imagination

Yeah no sh*t Sherlock, you may wanna say, and if that’s the case then we kinda understand. But also, hear us out a bit.

If you pride yourself on your creativity and imagination, you’re already putting yourself under pressure. And if you’re in a field that requires that, well, good luck.

So here’s the trick — sit down one day and do something imaginative just for fun, do not even attempt to think. Do not look back twice and just let it out. The key to getting your imagination back is to simply not police it.

Push yourself to get the project done

Here’s another approach, if the others are not working. Similar to the one above, go back to your old abandoned project. Just do it. And get yourself to finish it, no matter how. We don’t want to be repetitive but just do it.

You won’t do a horrible job, in case you’re asking. After you finish the job, leave it for a day and then come back the next, refreshed, to take a fresh look and fix it if anything needs to be fixed. Much more efficient and block-free!

Give yourself some deadlines

Yes, you read it correctly and before you try to protest, no, deadlines do not kill creativity. They actually amplify it. And we’re not talking long-term deadlines either.

Tell yourself you’ll finish this part in the next twenty minutes and set the alarm, you’ll find yourself racing against time to finish it. And all this racing will give you a much-needed creativity boost that you might just come back here to thank us for this.

The artists’ block is over now.