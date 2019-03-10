The 10th edition of the “Creative Industry Summit” will be held on March 26-27, with the participation of a wide range of international experts, as well as a number of regional and local experts in the creative field.

Mai Salama, co-founder of the Creative Industry Summit stated, “This year, we are expanding the scope of the summit through having 4 tracks taking place at the same time discussing different innovation areas with the broad participation of an array of local, regional and international experts. This follows the success of the previous editions of the Summit over the past 5 years.”

The 10th edition of the summit will feature four different tracks and themes: food Innovation featuring the latest trends and success stories in the food industry, E-commerce & Technology, Personal Branding, and last but not least, Advertising; the main pillar of the summit.

The discussion will be divided into four sessions over the two days. The Advertising track will take place on both days, E-commerce & Technology & Personal Branding tracks on the first day while the Food Innovation track will be on the second day.

The advertising track will carefully tackle those interested in learning how the global and local market is evolving by the minute, while the personal branding track is aimed at C level individuals that are intent on building strong communication platforms. Meanwhile, the food innovation track explores the innovative future of the food industry, whereas the E-commerce & technology track focuses on game-changing techniques that are influencing the market today.

Speakers from the E-commerce and Technology track will include Zak Dychtwald, author of Young China and Maged Farrag, Creative and Managing Director of 5D VR Egypt

As for the Advertising, media and marketing track, speakers will include Meryl El Afifi, Executive Creative Director of Momentum, TV host Rana Araf, Hashem Al-Borno, Co-Founder and E-sports Manager at Gamers Lounge, and Founder & CEO Ahmed Abbas.

The Food Innovation track will include Alia El Askalany & Nihal Abdel Aziz, founders of Lulu’s Kitchen – an Artistic Culinary Experience.

Speakers will include major international speakers as well. Ricky Baba, Creative Director at Verizon Media’s RYOT & Herve Bizira, Head of R&D at Verizon Media’s RYOT will both be joining this year’s Creative International Summit. They both worked at Dreamworks on animated features such as Shrek and How to train your Dragon.

More speakers are to be announced soon.

It is worth mentioning that the summit is witnessing an increasing number of participants each year, and in its current version includes a large number of specialists in countless creative fields. The continuous growth of the summit serves as a way of growing the attendee’s profiles in retrospect as well.

As a result, the impact of the event on the industry is emerging in such a way that well-known brands and influential figures are anticipating to take part of it year after year.

Registration is through the following link: http://creativeindmena.com/events/attend