Cairo – June 24, 2026: Amer Holding announced the appointment of Dalia El Kordy as the Group’s Chief Commercial Officer, reflecting its commitment to strengthening its leadership structure and supporting its strategic growth and expansion plans for the coming period. Bringing more than 30 years of professional experience, El Kordy has built extensive expertise across sales, marketing, commercial strategy, and business development, holding several executive and leadership positions at major companies throughout her career. She spent more than 10 years working in the fast-moving consumer goods and retail sectors before continuing her successful career across real estate development, hospitality, and marketing.