Marking its golden jubilee, the Egyptian luxury interiors brand brings together five decades of heritage, a new collection of luxury kitchens, furniture, and dressing rooms, and an exclusive artistic unveiling.

Cairo, Egypt – November 2026

Five decades of craftsmanship, creativity, and timeless design have shaped Decorama’s journey in Egypt’s luxury interiors industry. This November, the brand marks its 50th anniversary with a milestone celebration at Cairo Design Week, introducing a new chapter that brings its longstanding heritage together with a fresh creative vision.

Over the past 50 years, Decorama has established itself as a recognised name in luxury interiors, offering a diverse portfolio that includes high-end kitchens, furniture, dressing rooms, and bespoke parquet flooring. Through its dedication to traditional woodworking, joinery, and intricate detailing, the brand has built a reputation among leading architects and interior designers, contributing to prestigious residential projects and some of Egypt’s most distinctive private interiors.

At the heart of Decorama’s identity is its commitment to craftsmanship across every aspect of interior design. From meticulously crafted furniture and sophisticated kitchen concepts to bespoke dressing rooms and intricate parquet designs, the brand combines traditional expertise with contemporary aesthetics to create spaces that reflect individuality, functionality, and timeless elegance.

A Golden Jubilee That Celebrates the Past and Looks to the Future

Decorama’s golden jubilee celebration at Cairo Design Week represents more than an anniversary milestone. It marks the beginning of a new chapter, with a younger generation carrying the brand’s vision forward while preserving the craftsmanship, expertise, and values that have defined its identity.

Timed to coincide with the event, Decorama has introduced a new collection of luxury kitchens, furniture, and dressing rooms, which will be showcased during the celebration. The collection reflects the brand’s evolving design direction, combining contemporary aesthetics, premium materials, and the attention to detail that has characterised its work for five decades.

Alongside the new collection, Decorama will highlight its longstanding expertise in bespoke parquet flooring through the exclusive unveiling of a one-of-a-kind artistic parquet creation. Designed to demonstrate the creative possibilities of traditional woodworking, the piece transforms parquet craftsmanship into a standalone work of art, reflecting the brand’s commitment to precision, creativity, and innovation.

Together, the new collections and artistic unveiling celebrate the breadth of Decorama’s expertise, demonstrating how five decades of craftsmanship continue to inspire fresh ideas