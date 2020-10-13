

In collaboration with the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, as always Dettol Egypt is fulfilling its social responsibility during these tough times by offering to keep universities nationwide clean, sanitized, and safe for students to protect them from the Coronavirus pandemic.

“Our partnership with one of the world’s leading companies in the field of disinfectants came to disinfect university facilities and protect faculty members, assistants, students, and all employees before receiving them on campus,” said Hossam Abdulghafar, Spokesman for the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research and Secretary of the Supreme Council of University Hospitals.

Not only is Dettol Egypt collaborating with the Ministry of Higher Education, but the collaboration also includes the Supreme Council of University Hospitals in order to provide 12 thousand liters of Dettol’s Antiseptic Liquid, worth a total of 2 Million Egyptian Pounds.

The 12 thousand liters are set to be distributed to over 21 Egyptian universities prior to the start of the 2020/2021 academic year in order to help in ensuring safety and hygienic conditions.

It’s also worth mentioning that Dettol Egypt is performing the disinfection operations in 65 university hospitals across 19 governorates including Alexandria, Port Said, Al-Ismailiya, Al-Minya, and more.

We cannot express how grateful we are to Dettol Egypt and its fantastic collaboration with the above mentioned entities to ensure the safety of students and faculty members.

Getting through tough times is not at all possible unless we work as a team and this is exactly what Dettol and the state authorities are doing, perfectly!