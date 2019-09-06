In summer, Cairo witnesses a massive exodus of those who planned for a coastal hideaway. If you feel unlucky or left out, don’t. With the iconic Nile-Ritz Carlton you can get the whole summer experience from A to Z if you’re on a tight schedule and can’t leave your whole life in Cairo behind.

This month, we have our eyes on their hot new addition of American signature Burgers. Let’s discover together what you can do and what they have in mind!

The Great American Burger

We all know nothing beats burger. To be more specific, nothing beats an old school American burger. This is why The Nile Ritz-Carlton have dedicated this month to the launching of a burger series with an American signature right in the heart of Cairo.

To assure diversity, every month will be dedicated to a specific regional burger from each state. Starting with the classic New-York style burger and moving each month to original recipes from California, Oklahoma, Texas, and Hawaii…etc. To guarantee all the guests the full-on American experience.

Since the whole burger talk is so mouthwatering, let’s find out what to expect!

The All American Burger: If you’re a Juicy Lucy type of person, this one’s for you. This one is not from a specific state but rather made to meet all the states’ recipes. With freshly made split-top bakery-style bun, slices of tomatoes, crisp cap leaf lettuce, homemade burger sauce, sliced onions, bacon, topped with slices of Cheddar cheese. Served with French fries & coleslaw salad.

New York: If you’re looking for the classic New York burger, this is the way to go. The standard New York Burger is cut through with roasted mushrooms. Topped with a freshly baked burger bun, with the juiciest New York BBQ sauce, caramelized onions, Brie and bacon. Served with rustic fries & guacamole.

Texas: Into country style? Texas Burger is your buddy. Served on a bun that’s toasted until the perimeter gets a nice crunch to it, and piled high with lettuce, sliced tomatoes, pickles and raw onions. Mustard and mayonnaise go on the bun. Accompanied with Parmesan fries and corn on the cob.

Kentucky: For the fried chicken lovers, a freshly crispy chicken patty, topped with honey-mustard sauce, with apple coleslaw on top and a burger bun served with the delicious onion rings and house salad.

Louisiana: One for the fish devotees. Cajun battered fish fillet with easy tartar sauce and a pile of, Romaine lettuce and totally, burger bun and tomato marmalade. This Fish Sandwich is a great way to get the kids into eating more fish. Served with Tempura fries and tomato salad.

Chefs at the Nile-Ritz Carlton will be putting all efforts into delivering all those classic American buns but with spins of their own. If you’re not so much into beef burger you can find chicken and vegan, too!

Assuming that you’re not a burger fan, don’t be troubled there’s still a lot to do! The Nile-Ritz Carlton is sparing no expense this summer to offer you the summer experience you always wanted. Through nothing but the most luxurious features and activities.

Cool Down in the Pool Cabanas

You could now get as much sun as you need with their one of a kind pool cabanas. The Nile Ritz offers Olympic sized pools designed specifically to meet your lavish expectations with a captivating view of the Cairo Tower surrounded by landscapes of palm trees that will leave you feeling all tropical and breezy.

If you’re worried about the kids, they have got them covered too with the mini kids cabanas!

Lay back with the Aqua Pool Bar

Cool off with the aqua pool bar and restaurant, the hotel’s newest addition. Where you could forget all about the hustle of the city in a soothing atmosphere of tranquility. Spoil yourself with their amazing array of snacks, sandwiches and appetizers while enjoying your day pool session.

When it’s night time, sip on a refreshing beverage to get your energy back for a night full of hip beats dropped by the DJ and entertainment team.

Also, don’t forget to ask about their famous beer promotions!

Pamper Yourself with the Spa

If you’re looking to give your body, mind and soul a treat, the Nile Ritz Carlton spa is just the place. Take your time and choose from their wide range of spa offers; from their revitalizing sweet aroma of fresh strawberries and mangoes and their exfoliating session for younger more glowing skin to the Aloe Vera gel treatment in case of sunburns.

If you happen to fall in love with the spa, which we know you will, you could turn this into a routine through their many packages and never-ending offers! Between exclusive annual memberships and many offers on the spa, gym and pools; we guarantee you will become a regular guest in no time.

Wait no more, your perfect summer plan is ahead of you and it’s all in one place! What else could you possibly need?