Gouna Film Festival is the talk of the town, and everyone wants to get involved. From feeling the artsy vibes to watching celebrities grace the red carpet, to just having fun with everyone there.

The best part, however, is the fun and games surrounding the Gona area. Activations where celebrities and TV hosts having fun with attendees are everywhere. However, there is one that is very hard to miss! Orange’s activation.

Why, you might ask?

For starters they have two of our favorite comedians; Khalid Mansour and Shadi Alfons. Mansour and Alfons are engaging with the attendees in the Orange booth with a game of Pictionary.

People get to participate in the game, and winners receive a klaket and a director’s chair statue. Of course, Alfons and Mansour are the judges of the game, so get ready to be roasted!

But did you know that you can experience all of this from Cairo? It’s true!

Orange, Mansour, and Alfons are setting up interactive screens in Mall of Egypt and City Stars, as well as GFF. The audience can interact with the celebrities on the red carpet, and even take selfies with them.

So there you have it! Gouna Film Festival is in Cairo, everyone! Be sure to catch a selfie with your favorite celebrity on the red carpet.