An active and anxious bride-to-be with a tick list to execute every day simply needs to eat well, feel satisfied and stay energetic. All, whilst keeping her weight under control and in most cases shedding a few kilos – my answer to that would be ditch the carbs, just know your food and indulge!

Carbs in all forms convert into sugar and as far as the body’s metabolism is concerned, carbohydrates do help the secretion of insulin which in turn encourages fat to be produced and stored. I’m sure most people are OK to give up on sweets and fizzy drinks, but the real challenge is always bread, pasta and rice. I can tell in confidence that once we allow sugar withdrawal from our bodies, craving for it will dramatically diminish. This will also happen to ‘feeling hungry’, as protein takes longer time to be digested. I refuse to call this crash dieting because your body will be constantly nourished with nutrient-packed food; good fats, non-starchy vegetables, dairy, nuts and seeds plus proteins.

Hence the successful low carbs diet trends that are followed by celebrities and influencers such as Keto, Dukan, Atkins and Paleo diets..etc. – all sharing the science of cutting down on carbs in order to make our bodies burn out stored fat for energy, instead of relying on the sugar we consume.

Here are my suggested recipes all tested and tried; which can be part of those diets or even as gluten-free options:

Chia Seed Pudding: Serves 1

This exuberant delight is extremely easy to make. You can start and end your day with it or have it as a snack while you’re on the go. Just delish!

Shopping Basket:

3 tbsp Chia seeds – 3/4 cup of coconut/almond milk – ½ tsp sweetener – handful of fresh berries- 1 tbsp dried coconut shavings– 1 tbsp raw almonds shavings– splash of vanilla extract.

Steps:

In your favourite glass, put Chia seeds, milk, sweetener and vanilla together. Mix well and leave it in the fridge overnight. When it turns into pudding consistency, give it a good stir then top it with fruits and nuts. To be enjoyed chilled.

Meat balls on Cauliflower Rice: Serves 2

You’re hungry and you want real food to tuck in – this hearty dish will be the answer to all that and much more!

Shopping Basket:

500g ground beef– 1 grated small onion– 100g grated mozzarella – 1 egg – 50g grated parmesan -2 tbsp parsley – ½ tsp paprika – ½ tsp oregano- ½ tsp basil – ½ cup almond flour – ¼ tsp mixed spices – 1 chopped tomatoes can – 3 garlic cloves – 4 tbsp olive oil – ½ cauliflower- salt & pepper.

Steps:

In a food processor, add all ingredients except cauliflower and 2 garlic cloves. Blitz until mixed well, then form small size balls. In a large deep pan with heated olive oil, lay the meat balls gently and sear them from all sides – until brown. Add the chopped tomatoes with 2 crushed garlic cloves then season well with fresh herbs, salt and pepper. Simmer until meat is cooked. Meanwhile, grate (or use food processor grater) the cauliflower. Squeeze excess moisture with a kitchen towel then sauté in 1 tbsp of olive oil and cover for 5-8 minutes until cooked. Season well. Serve the meatballs on the cauliflower rice sprinkled with parmesan. Tuck in!

My Flourless Quiche: Serves 2

Really happy with this recipe that I came up with to fit in my Keto days; I usually have it split over two meals. I can actually have it every day!

Shopping Basket:

2 marrows – ½ onion -4 mushrooms – 1 chilli pepper – 3 eggs – ½ cup cream or milk – 2 tbsp almond flour- ½ tsp baking powder- 3 tbsp olive oil – 80g grated mozzarella – salt & pepper.

Steps:

Blitz all vegetables in the food processor, then sauté in olive oil in a large pan. I like to add the salt to vegetables while cooking. Meanwhile, blend the eggs with cream, almond flour, baking soda and black pepper in the same food processor. Then pour over the sautéed vegetables and sprinkle the cheese. Bake in a preheated oven 180 ̊ for 20 – 30 minutes. Tuck in when slightly cooled down.

Other known dishes that can also fit those diets include Sheikh Mahshi (Stuffed Marrows with minced meat covered with yoghurt sauce), my Aubergine Rolls recipe as well as the Meat Pizza from last month’s Ramadan issue. I’m sure you will come up with plenty of delicious creations!