Many viewers were quick to notice that some of the series in the first half of Ramadan, including Heya Kemya, Sawa Sawa, El Set Mona Lisa, and Ala Ad El Hob, used AI to fully create their opening intros. While many made witty jokes and humorous comments, others criticized how poorly some of these intros were made.

Though some don’t really see what “the big deal” is, the frustration others feel is also justified. An intro is the first thing that sets the mood and becomes part of the show’s core identity. When it feels careless, it can ruin the anticipation and kill viewers’ excitement. However, artificial intelligence has also helped creators produce their work faster and experiment in ways that weren’t possible before (or took a lot of time to complete). When used sensibly, it can boost creativity instead of replacing it.

There’s no shortage of talented designers and artists in the entertainment industry who understand how to turn visuals into something unforgettable. Choosing AI over those talents may save time, but it can also compromise opportunities for artists who can produce better results.

AI can be used either to produce exceptional results or as a last minute shortcut. New tools matter, but not if they take opportunities from artists or weaken creativity, especially for projects that audiences wait for all year round.

So as the industry moves forward, can technology and creativity truly find the right balance?