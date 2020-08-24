If you’re reading this, you’re either one of two people. Just curious, which is honestly understandable and we don’t blame you. Or you’re suffering severe after-shock because, well, you’ve been blocked by someone you’re talking to.

And the thing is — you just don’t understand why. At all. Everything was going fine one minute and the next? Blocked, probably on most social media platforms.

Well, now, you’ve decided you want to know why, either to cope or to laugh, and we’re not holding back here. This is why you’ve been blocked…probably.

He doesn’t want to go further in this

Let’s face it. Sometimes, this all there is. You were talking because you felt a spark or a vibe or something but now it’s gone, for him, and he’s decided he doesn’t want to be friends either.

Sure, he could have texted you that he’s not feeling it but some people just like to block first and ask questions later, you know.

He feels like you’re giving mixed signals

Now, here’s something on the opposite side of the spectrum. Maybe he felt like there was something going on between you two…no, no, wait, now you’re just friends? But no, wait, it feels like something is happening.

Mixed signals have happened to the best of us, to be honest, but some people just find it more than a little overwhelming. So they just can’t be bothered to ask and would rather block you to end it all.

He’s talking to someone else

In this case, there are feelings and they are replicated. Just between him and someone else, not you. And talking to you after this obvious interest in someone else is a conflict of interest, so you can guess what’s coming next, can’t you?

Yes, that’s right. The block button. Oh, have we missed it!

You’re leaving him on read too much

Even if you have a good thing going, sometimes bad texting habits can override that and kill that good thing in its crib. If you leave this person you’re talking to on read/seen too much, they can probably think you’re not interested or that you don’t care.

So they might want to test that by blocking you.

Maybe he’s just a horrible person

The number one possibility you’ll think of when you’ve been blocked for no reason is that that person is just a really, really bad person. Sometimes it’s not true, but other times? Valid interpretation, especially if you’ve done nothing to warrant being blocked.

Wild guess: it was an accident

Okay, so this just sounds like a bad episode out of a failed sitcom but come on? What are the odds you’re talking to a person who’s a bit too clumsy or one that leaves their phone unattended with prankster friends?

Weirder things have happened so accidental blocking isn’t really off the table. Pinch of salt, though.

So, do you know why you were blocked?