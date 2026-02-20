Just a few days separate us from the strongest drama season of the year. This Ramadan, the lineup promises a heavyweight watch, with storylines designed to dominate conversations from the very first episode.

From intense social dramas and psychological thrillers to romance, comedy, and action-packed narratives, this season offers a wide range of genres that cater to every kind of viewer.

The 15-episode dramas are definitely taking over the scene, designed to deliver concentrated, high-energy narratives that grab your attention from day one and keep you hooked throughout the month.

Here’s the full lineup of the 15-episode dramas premiering in the first half of Ramadan. Drop a comment below and tell us which one you’re most excited to watch!

Sohab Al Ard – Streaming on Watch IT

Heya Kemya – Streaming on Shahid

Sawa Sawa – Streaming on Shahid

El Set Monalisa – Streaming on Shahid

Baba We Mama Giran – Streaming on Shahid

Noon El Niswa – Streaming on Shahid

Etnen Gherna – Streaming on Watch IT

Meen Mayhebesh Moody – Streaming on Watch IT

Tawabe’e – Streaming on Watch IT

Kan Yama Kan – Streaming on Yango Play

Had Aksa – Streaming on Watch IT

Mana’a – Streaming on Yango Play