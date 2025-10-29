

Dsquares, a leading provider of loyalty and rewards solutions in the GCC, announced the regional launch of two flagship products — the D’light Rewards Catalogue and D’vote Fan Engagement — during an exclusive industry event in Riyadh. This milestone reinforces Dsquares’ commitment to shaping a new era of rewarding in the Kingdom and across the region.

The launch gathered senior marketing leaders, loyalty strategists, and brand decision-makers to explore the evolution of loyalty from transactional incentives to emotionally driven, data-powered engagement.

“At Dsquares, we believe loyalty goes beyond transactions, it’s about connection,” said Marwan Kenawy, CEO of Dsquares. “With D’light and D’vote, we’re helping brands meet customers where they are, celebrate their peak moments, and reward them with what truly matters.