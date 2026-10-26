Cairo summit gathers brand leaders, including EGX Executive Chairman Omar Radwan, as Dsquares unveils its new Loyalty Orchestration Platform

Cairo, 22 October 2026:



Dsquares, the region’s leading loyalty and customer engagement company, has hosted Loyalize 2026, the first loyalty summit for the Middle East and Africa, at Dusit Thani LakeView, New Cairo, and used the occasion to launch Nexus, its new Loyalty Orchestration Platform.

Held under the theme “Defining the Next Loyalty Shift”, the one-day summit brought together 150 attendees from local, regional and international speakers and brands. The speakers included Omar Radwan, Executive Chairman of the Egyptian Exchange (EGX); Amanda Cromhout, Founder and CEO of Truth Loyalty; and Ahmed Abdeldayem, EMEA Consumer CMO, Finished Lubricants at ExxonMobil. Sessions examined how data, artificial intelligence, gamification and partnerships are reshaping the relationship between brands and their customers, alongside a live product demo corner and a gamified rewards experience.