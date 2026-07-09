Cairo, Egypt 9 July 2026 – Dwight School Cairo welcomed founding and prospective families for an engaging discussion on the future of education, moderated by Henning Fries, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Dwight School Cairo, who led a conversation with Dr. Blake Spahn, Vice Chancellor of Dwight Schools, and Tom Ferguson, Founding Head of Dwight School Cairo. The event explored how schools must evolve to prepare students for a world increasingly shaped by artificial intelligence, technological disruption, and rapidly changing career landscapes. Bringing together Dwight’s global educational expertise with Egypt’s growing demand for world-class international education, the evening focused on the skills, mindsets, and learning experiences students will need to thrive in careers and industries that have yet to emerge.