Al-Futtaim Vice Chairman and CEO Omar Al Futtaim and Dwight-Franklin School Group Vice Chancellor Dr Blake Spahn lead official inauguration ceremony
• The inauguration follows the school’s opening on 14 September, when its first students began the 2026–27 academic year.
• Phase One welcomes students from Pre-K through Grade 5 in dedicated Early Years and Primary Years learning environments.
Al-Futtaim Vice Chairman and CEO Omar Al Futtaim and Dwight-Franklin School Group Vice Chancellor Dr Blake Spahn lead official inauguration ceremony