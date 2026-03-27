Cairo, 26th March 2026 – Egypt Education Platform (EEP) and IE University have formalized a groundbreaking strategic partnership to expand international learning pathways and foster industry-aligned education. The partnership paves the way for annual student participation in IE’s summer and immersion programs, research collaborations, and executive training tailored for EEP and SEP leadership. It establishes a sustainable framework for academic exchange and professional development, while emphasizing career pathways and industry relevance.