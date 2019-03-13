According to Reuters, Egypt barred the passages, takeoff and landing of the Boeing 737 MAX jets. The announcement was made through a statement on Wednesday, March 13th, 2019, by the Civil Aviation Ministry.

No time-frame was given on how the jets will be barred, and that the decision was only precautionary.

With that said, the statement also confirmed that the official Egyptian airlines, including EgyptAir, do NOT include any Boeing 737 MAX jets in their fleets.

The decision came after the Ethiopian Airlines plane crashed last Sunday, killing 157 people on board. This is the second time in a five-month span that the same type of jet crashes without a reasonable explanation.

China, Indonesia, Singapore, UK, and European airlines, among others, grounded the Boeing 737 MAX.

It’s worth noting that the Boeing 737 MAX is the most selling jet from the brand. Boeing said in an official statement that airlines have no reason to pull the popular aircraft from the skies.