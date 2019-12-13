On Tuesday, December 10th, the Ministry of Social Solidarity announced the opening of a new shelter in Giza, supporting Egyptian women who have been victims of violence.

The amazing news doesn’t stop there. This shelter is a result of the annual 16-day campaign for the international day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. Meaning that, we could expect much more to happen in the field of women’s rights in Egypt!

“The shelter, is one of the services provided by the ministry to protect and rehabilitate women and girls victims of violence.” Said Deputy Minister of Social Solidarity Nevine Kabbage.

Who will the shelter be serving, exactly?

Women of lower social classes who have been subjected to domestic violence, street violence, sex trafficking and also, women with disabilities.

According to Kabbage, the shelter is not the first. It is the latest in a big family of shelters serving the same purpose in Cairo, Minya, Alexandria..etc

Inside which female violence victims will be provided with healthcare, psychotherapy and a lot of other social services to guarantee their welfare.

Also, women inside the shelter will be offered the opportunity to practice new skills and trades and showcase them through ministry-organized exhibitions.

We believe that such steps on behalf of the Egyptian government are just crucial to the female-empowering movement; happening in Egypt for the past couple of years.

Combating violence doesn’t just mean eliminating it and forget about the victims. It also means helping the victims build a new life for themselves and get them to reintegrate in society.

The importance of such shelters, specifically, lies in protecting those women from recurrent violence, helping them recover from psychological damage and finally, reintegrate back into the society.

We believe that all forms of violence against women is nothing but a manifestation of the patriarchal mentality, Egyptian women have been suffering from since forever.

Hence, this issue becoming of public and governmental interest, is everything we could wish for to eliminate the danger of violnce against Egyptian women.

So, we are just glad the Egyptian government is prioritising the women’s file. And we hope to continue seeing more efforts on ground!