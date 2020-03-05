Although it’s been there for years, Rap as part of the Hip-Hop movement, only thrived in Egypt over the past couple of years.

Presented to us in an all-male manner, we couldn’t help but wonder about all the female rappers.

They are indeed present and doing great too. But, they remain a minority in this male-dominated music scene. Let’s meet the new ones and remember some of the old ones too!

Felukah

The new blood to the Egyptian rap scene is, Felukah. An Egyptian-American 21 year old who has been going viral for a while. Although she hasn’t been around for long, we feel she’ll be taking the rap scene by storm in no time!

Malikah

Lebanese born Malikah, aka Queen of Arabic Hip-Hop, is the first ever female rapper in the Middle East. She is so big, she even opened the stage for Snoop Dogg Back-up 2016 when Egypt took the first glimpse at her with a Ramy Essam collaboration!

Soultana

Soultana is the first female rapper to ever make it big in Morocco. She is a feminist who uses her lyrics to combat sexual harassment, sexism and gender inequality in her country. Impressive, right?

Shadia Mansour

Shadia Mansour is a half Palestinian/ half British rapper who thinks that her lyrics are part of the “musical uprising” in the Palestine struggle. She also made some significant collaborations with international rappers!

Leesa

A Saudi Arabian female rapper? That in itself is a statement right there. Last year, Leesa managed to make a name for herself and we are stanning this girl hard. Go progression!

So, if you thought that rap in the Middle East is male-exclusive, think again. Those females are here and they are definitely worthy of your time!