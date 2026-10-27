At Dubai Design Week 2026 taking place from November 3rd to 8th, IQOS, the number 1 tobacco heating system, and OUCHHH Collective—a pioneering multidisciplinary force in new media—are joining forces to explore the creative frontier where art, technology, and human curiosity converge.

Visitors and media will discover CURIOUS STUDIO, a global initiative that turns curiosity into a shared creative experience. Launching first at Dubai Design Week and continuing toward Milan Design Week 2027, CURIOUS STUDIO invites the IQOS community into a process usually reserved for the creative few: transforming creativity from something observed into something to be shaped collectively.

Dubai marks the debut of CURIOUS STUDIO, bringing together OUCHHH Collective and fourteen selected international collaborators, including Egyptian artist and designer Mohamed Talaia, who also collaborated earlier this year in Egypt with IQOS to present a contemporary artistic experience that blended creativity and technology which resulted in an IQOS limited-edition collection reflecting a strong spirit of innovation.

Known for his creative approach to materials and visual expression, Talaia brings his own artistic perspective to the project. Together, the collaborators are exploring how the intersection of cultures and disciplines can inspire new perspectives, while OUCHHH’s technology reveals the hidden patterns that connect their creative contributions.

While details remain under wraps, the project promises to stand among the most talkedabout moments of this year’s Dubai Design Week’s calendar.

Within this moment, IQOS ILUMA i BEYOND will be first introduced globally in Dubai as the symbolic entry point into CURIOUS STUDIO. More than a limited-edition device, it opens the path from Dubai to Milan, revealing what the initiative can become when adult IQOS consumers around the world take part.

CURIOUS STUDIO begins with a simple yet powerful belief: no creation emerges from a single source. Every idea is shaped by a constellation of people, places, gestures, instincts, memories, and emotions, each leaving its trace long before the final form comes into view—revealing the hidden patterns that connect us.