In recent times, a trend called “cancel culture” has emerged strongly on social media. We’ve seen people calling for it on platforms like Facebook and Twitter. But what does it really mean?

Cancel culture, by definition, is the act of eliminating an individual (mostly a well-known one) after saying something inappropriate or controversial. Basically, shunning them or even bullying them for it.

Some examples you might all be familiar with, in which the practice manifested itself, were the cases of Lana Del Ray, Vanessa Hudgens and J.K Rowling. And on the local scene, we recently had the stories of Hadia Ghaleb and Ahmed Shawky.

Ahmed Shawky, the former artistic director of the Cairo International Film Festival, resigned from his post under social media pressure after some hateful and offensive Facebook posts of his from 2013 resurfaced, a few months back.

#فضيحه_مهرجان_القاهره

⁧ This racist extremist is the director of the largest cinema festival in the Middle East !! Shame!! — Sahar nasr (@Saharna91049646) June 3, 2020

On a professional level, Shawky was a success. HOWEVER, many find the tone of voice he used to express his opinions hateful and inappropriate of someone in this kind of artistic and cultural position.

And here is where we see the “cancel culture” in a positive light. This is not just any person, Ahmed Shawky occupied a sensitive cultural position. So, pushing him into resigning might as well be seen as a victory. One situation similar to that is also the Sanofi backlash!

The power of social media and the “cancel culture” is now stronger than ever. But where do we draw the line?

With Hadia Ghaleb, it was a totally different story. During the ongoing social awakening against sexual harassment and rape, Hadia was intensively under a “cancel attack” after failing to address the issue on her platform.

Hadia ghaleb should be cancelled. She's made by Egyptian girls and women. Why should we support her and let her make money off of us while she doesn't support us and she's capitalizing on our agony.

متخلوش واحدة مش مهتمة بقضيتكوا تعمل من وراكوا فلوس! #انفولو_هادية_غالب — . (@eyerollingpro) July 9, 2020

Honestly, we don’t exactly approve of the way she handled the situation at all. Yet again, she remains a social media personality in no critical position. So, is it right to bully someone into supporting a cause? Do we all place high expectations and a sense of entitlement on our favorite public figures?

We may have our own opinions about someone and we may even decide to “unfollow” them, not do business with them or not be friends with them for not saying or doing the right thing at a critical time. But why cancel them altogether?

Bear with us, you have a friend or if you stumble upon a mutual’s comment who might be a little less educated or cultured about a certain topic and they said something that just felt offensive or inappropriate to your own advanced views…

Your reaction of bashing them and giving them this whole “I know better than you” attitude will only push them in the wrong direction. And they may never be open to accepting new opinions at all. We don’t want that, do we? That’s just counter-productive.

Final words, cancel culture has its pros and cons. It’s definitely a necessity when we’re dealing with questionable people in places of power. Yet it could still be harmful if we use it to tear down anyone who simply has a different point of view.