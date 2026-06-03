Some celebrities are a reflection of each other, even if they live miles apart. Their parallel talents, their range of roles, their advocacy for good causes, and their massive influence. Whether it’s their dedication to their work or their ever-growing stardom, you can’t unsee the uncanny resemblance of these actors the moment you see it!

Ahmed Malek and Heath Ledger

Tara Emad and Anne Hathaway

Sayed Ragab and Giancarlo Esposito

Yousra and Meryl Streep

Maged El Kedwany and Bill Murray

Yasmina El Abd and Millie Bobby Brown