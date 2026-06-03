Some celebrities are a reflection of each other, even if they live miles apart. Their parallel talents, their range of roles, their advocacy for good causes, and their massive influence. Whether it’s their dedication to their work or their ever-growing stardom, you can’t unsee the uncanny resemblance of these actors the moment you see it!
Ahmed Malek and Heath Ledger
Tara Emad and Anne Hathaway
Sayed Ragab and Giancarlo Esposito
Yousra and Meryl Streep
Maged El Kedwany and Bill Murray
Yasmina El Abd and Millie Bobby Brown