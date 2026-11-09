Youssef Mohammed Karam Hussein represents Egypt on the regional stage, bringing his creative interpretation of Egyptian heritage and craftsmanship to the grand finale in Dubai.

Cairo, Egypt, October 2026: IQOS, in collaboration with Vogue Arabia and with the participation of Italian design house SELETTI, has announced the five finalists of its prestigious Creators of Craft Design Challenge. Representing Egypt, Cairo-based jewellery designer and artist Youssef Mohammed Karam Hussein has advanced to the final stage alongside four designers from the UAE and Lebanon.

The finalists will travel to Dubai in November 2026 to present their physical prototypes, with the winner to be announced at the inaugural Vogue Arabia Ball: Art Edition. The winner will receive acommissioned collaboration opportunity with IQOS, a paid trip to Milan, a Vogue Arabia print feature and access to exclusive masterclasses curated by the judges.

Launched in December 2025, the Creators of Craft Design Challenge invited designers from Egypt, Lebanon, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait to create a unique accessory for the IQOS device. Spanning fashion, product design, jewellery, and architecture, the initiative celebrates the intersection of art, technology, and heritage, challenging participants to reimagine traditional craftsmanship through a modern lens.

Among the submissions from across the Middle East, the Egyptian finalist distinguished himself with an original concept inspired by Egypt’s architectural heritage and traditional craftsmanship.

Youssef Mohammed Karam Hussein: A Cairo-based jewellery designer and artist, he is the founder of Peace of Art Design Studio. Drawing inspiration from Egyptian mashrabiya, his concept reimagines the IQOS device holder as a wearable jewellery piece designed to be worn as a necklace, combining functionality with visual lightness. The piece is available in brass or leather. The brass version is crafted from a single flat sheet using cold mechanical connections, making it durable and easy to disassemble. Integrated charms add a subtle cultural reference, reflecting the designer’s approach to translating traditional Egyptian influences into contemporary object design.

Underscoring the regional scale of the competition, Hussein will join four fellow finalists: Fabi Faisal and Razan Basim from the UAE, and Marc Keyrouz and Elie El Khoury from Lebanon.

The finalists’ work will be evaluated by a panel of experts, including Manuel Arnaut, Head of Editorial Content at Vogue Arabia; Yan Marois, Vice-President Global Brands at Philip Morris International; Stefano Seletti, Founder and Creative Director of SELETTI; Nadine Kanso, Founder and Creative Director of Bil Arabi and Natasha Carella, Director of Dubai Design Week.

Ali Nevzat Karaman, Managing Director for Egypt and Levant at Philip Morris International, commented: “Egypt’s rich design heritage continues to inspire contemporary creativity. Initiatives like Creators of Craft give emerging designers an opportunity to build on this legacy, translating cultural influences into original concepts that reflect their own creative perspectives. Having an Egyptian designer among this year’s finalists highlights the depth of creative talent in Egypt and the role regional platforms can play in bringing that talent to a wider audience.”

Creators of Craft aims to support the regional design community by creating opportunities for emerging talent to gain international visibility and connect with established figures in the creative industry. Through its collaboration with Vogue Arabia and with the participation of SELETTI, IQOS seeks to encourage cultural exchange and provide a platform for designers from the Middle East to showcase their creativity on a global stage.

Philip Morris International: A Global Smoke-Free Champion

Philip Morris International is a leading international consumer goods company, actively delivering a smoke-free future and evolving its portfolio for the long term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector.

The company’s current product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, nicotine pouch, and e-vapor products. Its smoke-free products are available for sale in 110 markets as of September 30, 2026. As of December 31, 2025, PMI estimates they were used by over 43 million legal-age consumers around the world, many of whom have moved away from cigarettes or significantly reduced their consumption.

The smoke-free business accounted for more than 40% of PMI’s third-quarter 2026 total net revenues. Since 2008, PMI has invested over $16 billion to develop, scientifically substantiate, and commercialize innovative smoke-free products for legal-age adults who would otherwise smoke or use other nicotine-containing consumer products, with the goal of completely ending the sale of cigarettes.

This includes building world-class scientific assessment capabilities, notably in pre-clinical systems toxicology, clinical and behavioral research, as well as post-market studies.

Following a robust science-based review, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized the marketing of Swedish Match’s General snus and ZYN nicotine pouches, as well as versions of PMI’s IQOS devices and consumables — the first-ever such authorizations in their respective categories. Versions of IQOS devices and consumables, General snus, and 20 ZYN nicotine pouch variants also obtained the first-ever Modified Risk Tobacco Product authorizations from the FDA.

With a strong foundation and significant expertise in life sciences, PMI has a long-term ambition to expand into wellness areas.

References to “PMI”, “we”, “our”, and “us” mean Philip Morris International Inc. and its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit www.pmi.com and www.pmiscience.com.