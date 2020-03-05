Since we’re celebrating International Women’s Day, we think it’s only appropriate to give a shout-out to some Egyptian movies that put women at the center.

Despite all odds, Egyptian filmmakers have chosen time and again to make movies that tell the stories of women. So, if you’re having a bad day, month or year, watch one of the movies on the list to get you good and going!

E7kely

Believing in the importance of women’s narrative, director Marianne Khoury took it upon herself to tell the story of every Egyptian woman. Through telling the story of all the women in her own family.

El Bab El Maftouh

Adopted from Latifa El Zayat’s novel by the same name, El Bab El Maftouh starring Faten Hamama was revolutionary on every level. Telling the story of a young woman in a struggle with society and herself!

Nawara

Nawara is a great movie that depicts the strength and stamina Egyptian women expose during the hardest of times. Despite being utterly devastating, it celebrates the great lengths Egyptian women will go to in order to endure hardships and pain.

Yom Lel Stat

A list about women-empowerment movies can’t work without “Youm Lel Setat”; a story about women from the slums who get a swimming pool all for themselves each week. Simple story, but sends a powerful message!

Benten Mn Masr

Featuring Zeina and Saba Mubarak, the movie speaks to the struggles those two girls face as the society shames them for being “spinsters”.

Embratoryt Meem

It appears Faten Hamama continued down the women-empowerment path for a longer period. In the 1972 movie, she played the role of the resourceful single mother who attempts positive parenting techniques!

Meraty Modeer 3am

This is probably one of the earliest black and white movies to tackle the issue of working women and domestic power dynamics. Honestly, it was really progressive for its time.

Fatat El Masna3

An absolute favorite of ours is this movie by Mohamed Khan. A narrative about an underprivileged Egyptian girl who is about to fall victim to a case of honor killing!

We felt the need to write this article because we want to stress on the importance of women telling their own stories. Let’s hope filmmakers continue giving us, women, more space to communicate things from our perspective!