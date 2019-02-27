An explosion broke out this morning February 27th, 2019 at the Ramses Station. The Ministry of Transportation stated that the cause of the fire was due to a train colliding into the station’s platform number six.
اللقطات الأولى من حادث انفجار قطار #محطة_مصر pic.twitter.com/mm1SZnsP1b
— المصري اليوم (@AlMasryAlYoum) February 27, 2019
So far, Al Shrouk news reported that the death toll has risen to 28, and as far as 50 civilians were injured.
The Railway Authority ordered the complete evacuation of the station’s buildings while the train movement stopped until the fire is controlled.
— ` (@melkilany69) February 27, 2019
The Ministry of Transportation reports that the train slammed into the platform at Ramses Station’s platform number six.
The story is being updated.