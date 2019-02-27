An explosion broke out this morning February 27th, 2019 at the Ramses Station. The Ministry of Transportation stated that the cause of the fire was due to a train colliding into the station’s platform number six.

اللقطات الأولى من حادث انفجار قطار #محطة_مصر pic.twitter.com/mm1SZnsP1b — المصري اليوم (@AlMasryAlYoum) February 27, 2019

So far, Al Shrouk news reported that the death toll has risen to 28, and as far as 50 civilians were injured.

The Railway Authority ordered the complete evacuation of the station’s buildings while the train movement stopped until the fire is controlled.

The Ministry of Transportation reports that the train slammed into the platform at Ramses Station’s platform number six.

In a statement to the media, Egypt’s Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said that the reason behind the incident is still unknown

“Everyone has to know that they are very valuable in their own country, and thus we will be holding accountable anyone who will be found neglecting their job or who will be found guilty,” Prime Minister stressed.

According to Al Ahram , Madbouly visited the sight, accompanied by Transport Minister Hisham Arafat as well as Social Solidarity minister Ghada Wali.

Update #1:

Youm7 have posted the first footage the surveillance camera showed the moment of the collision. Please be adviced before viewing the video.

Update #2:

Egyptian Prime Minister accepts the resignation of Transport Minister Hisham Arafat.

The story is being updated.