Cairo, November 16, 2026: Egypt’s Entrepreneur Awards (EEA), a leading platform celebrating entrepreneurship in Egypt, has announced the 27 shortlisted entrepreneurs across nine award categories for its sixth edition. The announcement marks a key milestone ahead of the awards ceremony, scheduled to take place on November 26 at the Grand Egyptian Museum, where this year’s winners will be revealed in the presence of prominent entrepreneurs, investors, business leaders and key stakeholders from Egypt’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.



Building on five successful editions of recognizing entrepreneurial excellence, this year’s shortlist brings together a diverse group of entrepreneurs operating across sectors including fintech, agritech, deeptech, e-commerce, proptech, healthcare and product design.