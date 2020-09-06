Though entertaining and sometimes way better than when they start out, Egyptian TV shows have their fair share of problems. Something we know entirely too much about since we, you know, discussed a lot of them.

Still, there seems to be one problem that no one really talks about. And that’s weird since that’s a problem that is, honestly, way too obvious.

It’s kind of a given in Egyptian dramas, too. The Egypt industry has a pretty big problem with casting for flashbacks — the problem is we don’t do that.

for reference, these two are in high school

See, the thing is most of our shows simply see the older versions and younger versions of the same character as interchangeable, so they don’t bother themselves to bring in other actors. They just put the already-there ones in distinguishable makeup and hope for the best.

And we won’t sugarcoat it. It sucks. Entertainment is a field that grows and keeps growing and changing and our entertainment is showing signs of change (for the best, hopefully) too.

It’s high time we stop pretending actors in their 30’s who look like they’re in their 30’s can be teenagers. This isn’t Mean Girls.

everyone here is playing half their age…literally

And besides, despite what a lot of people evidently think, not casting age-appropriate actors for flashbacks is actually a bad thing for many, many reasons.

Here are some:

Young actors’ barely-there chances diminish even more

Remember when we said, in many words, that young upcoming actors have it really bad in Egypt because barely anyone took them seriously? Well, this adds to it too.

considerable age difference and yet…

Imagine this. You’re an aspiring actor. You hear that there might be a spot open for a character your age–but, oh wait, what’s that? It’s a flashback sequence that is now off-the-table because they just decided to go with the so-not-age-appropriate actor to play the same part.

Seriously, how does it feel to see that potential exposure just taken off your hands like that? And then we wonder why the industry goes stale every couple of years.

It breaks any link to realism

So, reality is subjective when it comes to entertainment because sometimes entertainment veers into fantasy and comedy. But not being wholly based in reality doesn’t mean a show/movie shouldn’t be unrealistic.

another unrealistic high school portrayal — the question is why

Things have to still make sense in context or else this story that has been building will crack and no one will accept it. Basically, any credibility present will be likely destroyed.

The audience literally feels mocked

Okay, so you might think us going ‘all credibility will die’ is a bit too dramatic but, honestly? We’re right. See, a show/movie’s credibility comes from the trust its audience puts into it.

there is ‘supposedly’ a more than twenty year difference between these two photos

And if your audience sees that you’ve put in actors who have to pretend to be half their age, while expecting them to believe it, your audience will feel like you’re saying they’re so stupid they won’t notice it. Trust broken.

It’s a testament to production and/or the casting director

We really don’t want to get into this, but we will anyway. And yes, we do know this might come off as a tad assumptive, but hear us out:

TV shows can’t cast young actors for whole scenes, but companies can cast them for literally ten seconds in ads. The work ethic doesn’t add up.

If you laze off on casting age-appropriate actors for flashbacks, this says either one of two things about your production. Either the production team sees attention to detail as trivial or the casting director isn’t doing a good job.

It mostly mocks the cast already in question

There’s just something about seeing the actors you know and respect playing characters half their age (who are sometimes also literal children) that makes you, as a viewer, feel embarrassed.

no, what do you mean they’re the same age? that’s a man in his twenties on the left

That’s not an exploration of range — that’s the actors not being respected enough to not being made to look silly. And no one wants to see that. Please.

It’s not the early 2000’s anymore. It’s time we fixed that casting system.