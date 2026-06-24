Egyptians across the country celebrated Egypt’s historic 3-1 victory over New Zealand in the FIFA 2026 World Cup. The win brought excitement, pride, and joy to football fans who gathered to watch and support their national team. In fact, many people had been looking forward to enjoying this unique World Cup experience, and Egypt’s victory should have been a moment of shared rejoice and excitement.

Sadly, the Egyptian Fan Zone in the New Administrative Capital witnessed some acts of vandalism as a number of attendees damaged property, including bean bags and other venue set-ups, creating disorder and disrupting the experience for others. Some people were left uncomfortable as the situation became harder to manage, and what began as a positive atmosphere quickly turned frustrating for many visitors who had come to enjoy the event.

While entry to the Fan Zone may be free for fans, the event itself requires significant planning, resources, and investment from organizers to create a memorable World Cup atmosphere. The venue is designed to give supporters a high-quality viewing experience in a safe and enjoyable environment, with comfortable seating, gigantic screens, staff, and other services to serve the public.

Free access does not give anyone the right to damage property, cause violent disruptions, or make others feel unsafe regardless of the occasion. The financial investment made by organizers should be respected and appreciated by all those attending to provide the best possible experience.

Hopefully, future celebrations can reflect the same pride and passion in a way that respects the venue, protects property, and avoids inconvenience to others.