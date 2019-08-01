With few days left to Eid El Adha, most are already packing for their vacations. If you are, however, stuck in Cairo; you’re in luck! Other than the empty streets of Cairo – something we barely experience – there are many things you can do here to give you the festive Eid vibes without having to travel!

Here’s the deal; you have almost 10 days off work, and you need to relax. You want to get pampered, have good food, enjoy the sun – all while getting the best service that you possibly can get. This is why spending your vacation in a hotel makes perfect sense and hotels mean the Nile Ritz-Carlton.

First off, let’s talk location!

The Nile-Ritz Carlton definitely lives up to its iconic name, and not just for offering a lavish stay for all the guests, but also, for overlooking the Egyptian Museum and the Nile, of course. Where else can you get a better view of Cairo’s beauty and history?

Now imagine getting accommodated in a five star hotel that’s built in the middle of history and gives you the best service out there? Not too bad, huh?

What’s the second best thing? Food, for sure!

If you get easily bored with food options, worry not! The Nile Ritz-Carlton got you covered with lots of fine-dining options.

You want to enjoy some oriental cuisine with an open-air garden? Bab El Sharq is the place to be! Now if you’re looking for something a bit more fancy, you can head to Bar’ Oro, where you can enjoy some fine wine, paired with Cuban cigars and an impeccable Nile view.

If you prefer to have the freshest food out there, then the Farm-to-table Friday Brunch is where you should be; with a variety of fresh ingredients and fresh seafood. Italian restaurant, Vivo, also uses locally farmed and organic ingredients for the freshest Italian experience ever!

Not Hungry? Then get pampered at the spa!

The Nile Ritz-Carlton Spa o­ffers guests a range of unforgettable pampering experiences that will make you make you feel like a queen! Really, it can, since they use ancient Egyptian beauty rituals, which are borrowed from queen Cleopatra’s use of natural ingredients.

Can we take it to the extent of saying it’s even a better experience than what ancient queens had? Probably, since they add luxury touches to the already decadent rituals, as well as warm hospitality with the finest international products and the best-trained hands. Did Cleopatra have that? We don’t think so!

Got kids? They, too, can have their share of fun!

If you want to enjoy the spa but don’t know what to do with the kids, don’t worry! Kids can now enjoy both the natural wonders and the rich cultural traditions at the same hotel while you get pampered! With numerous activities for your kids to choose from, you won’t have to worry about their day because they’re in good hands.

Want to enjoy the sun? You can take a dip in the pool!

You know how it is almost impossible to get a nice tan in the city without being sun burnt? Well, not anymore. Soak up all you want in the sun with the Nile-Ritz Carlton’s deluxe Olympic sized pool. Not just that, but you can also get yourself a private pool cabana! You can have both a nice sunbath and an exquisite view of the Cairo Tower!

If you’re a night person, and none of that interests you; go up for the lavish nightlife experience!

We get it, day-time is not for everybody. For those who thrive at night, you can head up to the hotel’s rooftop for a night of tranquility. On the 12th floor you’ll find your perfect vibe at Nox’s restaurant, bar and lounge. Where you can dance the lovely night away to some chilling music whilst enjoying the breathtaking view.

What else could you possibly need? Finally, a place that could give you and your entire family members the bliss of Eid without having to go through all the hassle of a busy holiday. You deserve nothing but the most exquisite holiday after all those long working hours and the Nile-Ritz Carlton will definitely give you the best Eid experience there is! So, what are you waiting for?