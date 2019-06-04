On the evening of Monday, June 3rd, the Egyptian internet was basically going insane! No need to wonder why because you definitely already know.

Just as all of us thought that Eid El-Fitr coincides Tuesday, Dar Al-Iftaa shocked all of us, announcing it’s on Wednesday instead. What a plot twist, right?

So if you were on your way to the North Coast or getting ready to party on June 4th…well, sorry for that. The thing is, people are not mad at Ramadan for wanting to stay with us a bit longer, but the thought of not having the biggest cup of Shay B-Laban in the morning just like everybody imagined is indeed heartbreaking.

And the fact that almost everyone had already set up some big plans for Eid on that day – before knowing the exact date – is completely laughable!

It’s like seeing all your dreams crashing down. And, as always, being Egyptians automatically means turning everything into a big joke. Which is why in the span of a couple of hours, social media produced some hilarious memes about it!

And because we don’t want you to miss out on the fun and cracking jokes, we collected the most hilarious ones for you and listed them in the chronological stages of realizing we have to deal with one more fasting day!

Yeah, you could say coming up with those memes in less than two hours is one of the perks of being Egyptian. Because, well, we know how to have a good laugh in the strangest situations, apparently!