Ein Sehreya is officially over. It’s so heartbreaking to bid this series and its universe a bittersweet farewell. One of the best (if not the best) Ramadan series we’ve seen in a long time, there’s no denying how its story and themes kept us on edge during the first half of Ramadan.

As for its characters, they were spot on, with every cast member delivering an unforgettable performance that impacted the grounded story and its thrilling chain of events.

To celebrate the series success, here are your favorite Ein Sehreya characters based on your zodiac sign.

Adel – Leo

Courageous and brave, you take on whatever rocks life throws at you. Even when the pain pushes you further down the road, you never surrender and always get back up on your feet.

Asmaa – Pisces

You can’t stand seeing others suffer from facing injustice. Even if the cost is high, you’re willing to do whatever it takes to make things right.

Tooha – Sagittarius

You don’t think before you talk and are quick to act on impulses, yet your caring and warm heart is enough. You’re always there for your loved ones, even when your fears overcome you.

Zaki – Scorpio

You have a strong desire to do what’s right at any cost, even it means crossing boundaries. Though you look tough and menacing on the outside, you’re really emotional and sensitive. You just know how to hide it well.

Shehab – Capricorn

Even if your motives are built on a sense of doing what’s right, how you act on them is the tricky part. Make sure you don’t surrender to your own dark thoughts, there’s always a better way to act.

Hassan – Gemini

Maybe you’re impulsive, but deep down you’re trying to resist the urges. The most important thing is you’re trying to undo your mistakes even when it hurts.

Basma – Cancer

Even though you’re going through a lot, you’re still doing your best to be there for others. You’re learning to be more forgiving and understanding of other people’s problems, and that’s what makes you a good person.

Which Ein Sehreya character are you?