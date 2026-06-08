Cairo, June 2026 – Elsewedy Technical Academy (STA), affiliated with the Elsewedy Electric Foundation, announced the signing of a strategic international education partnership with Italy’s ITS Casa Campania, with the aim of providing fully funded scholarships for STA graduates to continue their studies in Egypt and Italy for a duration of two years, qualifying them to obtain a certificate accredited by Italian educational institutions, in addition to providing an international educational pathway for new students in technical specializations across Egypt and Europe.