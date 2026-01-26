Cairo 22 January 2026 — For the first time in the North Coast and the Red Sea, Emaar Misr has started in

the design of its first fully integrated Longevity & Wellness Center to be developed within the Marassi

North Coast and Marassi Red Sea communities in coordination with the relevant authorities. This

strategic step reinforces the company’s commitment to creating residential communities that prioritize wellness and quality of life at the heart of destination living. The project reflects Emaar

Misr’s commitment to wellness as a core pillar of modern community development, viewing wellness

not as an added feature, but as a long-term investment that enhances daily living, strengthens asset

value, and increases the appeal of both residential and investment opportunities.