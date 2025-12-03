MetLife and Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in

the Middle East, North Africa, and Türkiye (MENAT) region, have renewed their strategic

partnership for another five years, building on more than two decades of collaboration and

strengthening their joint commitment of delivering broader protection and long-term savings

solutions tailored to the needs of individuals, families and businesses across the UAE.

The enhanced offering will provide Emirates NBD customers with greater access to a

comprehensive suite of insurance and savings products including life, health and accident

coverage, as well as flexible savings plans designed to support future goals. Supported by

digital tools and personalised advice, the partnership aims to make financial security more

accessible and empowering.

United by a common goal of driving customer-first values, fostering innovation and focusing

on long-term impact, this next chapter reinforces their shared vision of building a more

confident future for the UAE community.

Marwan Hadi, Group Head of Retail Banking and Wealth Management at Emirates

NBD, commented: “We are delighted to continue our partnership with MetLife, offering our

customers a stronger portfolio of insurance and savings solutions that complement their

financial goals. By working together, we ensure our customers receive the highest standard

of protection, flexibility and long-term value, delivered with the ease and convenience they

expect from Emirates NBD.”

Maria Angeles Amezcua, General Manager of MetLife in the Gulf, added: “This renewal

is about more than extending a successful partnership, it is about deepening our impact.

Together with Emirates NBD, we are creating solutions that help protect what matters today

while enabling our customers to plan for tomorrow. Staying true to our purpose — always

with you, building a more confident future — we are proud to bring broader, more inclusive

financial protection to people across the UAE.”

In line with the UAE’s continued growth, MetLife and Emirates NBD remain firmly aligned in

their mission to champion financial wellbeing and resilience, delivering trusted, future-ready

solutions that empower individuals, families and businesses to thrive in a rapidly evolving

landscape.