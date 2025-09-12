It’s not new, and definitely not the first time we hear about it, but it’s becoming a demanding trend where the guests are now expected to contribute to the cost of their friends’ engagement parties. Getting engaged is supposed to be the first official step in celebrating a hopeful lifelong relationship between two people. Friends and family gather to celebrate the couple’s love and spend cherished time together. But lately, it doesn’t feel as simple or joyful as it should.

Prices are rising as you’re reading this, and of course, choosing a luxurious way to celebrate comes with a cost. But what definitely doesn’t feel fair—or widely accepted—is asking people to pay to be part of your celebration.

That’s exactly how “engagement outings” are defined: you pick the venue, date, and time, invite your loved ones, but then expect them to pay a set amount, usually not less than 500 pounds, and often higher depending on the place. Suddenly, it turns into a bill for attending YOUR day. Now imagine the wedding season, with three outings a week. That’s not just an invitation, it’s an entirely new budget added to people’s monthly expenses.

Everyone knows it’s not always easy to host a party on your own. But urging your guests to cover the cost of celebrating you doesn’t always feel fair or thoughtful, especially with outings that lean toward niche, pricey spots.

Sometimes, hosting a small house gathering or choosing a more budget-friendly venue is the kinder, more considerate option. So here’s the real question: should celebrating the newly engaged couple come at the cost of asking others to pay for it?