Recognition reflects a scalable model reshaping clean infrastructure and agricultural sourcing across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region.

engazaat was named the winner of the Disruptive Duo for Market Innovation Award at the Egypt Entrepreneur Awards (EEA) 2025, recognizing its cross-sector partnership with Nestlé to build a reliable, low-carbon, and locally anchored sourcing ecosystem.

The award highlights a collaboration that began in 2024, when Nestlé sought an Egyptian partner capable of providing sustainably produced agricultural inputs for its brands, while strengthening water and energy efficiency across its operations and farmer network. engazaat offered a model that removes capital hurdles, delivers clean infrastructure as a service, and embeds farmer training directly into the value chain. engazaat created a sourcing system grounded in local production rather than imported inputs.