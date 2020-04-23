In work life, having genuine understanding employers has always been one of the goals everyone has wanted to unlock. Understanding employers, generally speaking, always equates to happier employees and, lately, safer employees too.

During these times as a world pandemic rages on, Etisalat Misr has proven itself to be one of most the understanding companies, a company that strives to be the best for its employees under any given conditions—and Coronavirus is no different.

Etisalat Misr has already taken drastic measures to change its work environment due to this breakout, thus also protecting its employees within these workplace changes.

Following regulations, 90% of Etisalat Misr employees with administrative work nature are working from home. The company has made sanitizers as well as gloves and masks available in all its premises and flagships while also incorporating daily deep sanitization activities in all its buildings and stores through a specialized sanitization company.

Etisalat Misr has also been intervening in changing its workplace regulations as early as January when it took preventative actions to raise employee awareness by starting awareness campaigns through different channels and uploading WHO and Ministry of Health instructions.

The company has made checking its employees’ temperatures through contactless thermometers a daily habit as well as increased its uncertified sick leave from 3 days to 9 days while also making a wide range of practitioners available in company clinics.

All handshakes and any forms of social closeness have been dispelled through many precaution measures signs around the workplace and the elevators as well as extra sanitized buses to help make these social distancing protocols a necessary reality.

Etisalat Misr has taken other measures to keep employee-to-employee interactions to a minimum, too. It has shut down the gym and banned all external visitors as well.

The company has also canceled all classroom training, contract-signing meetings, and all face-to-face interview sessions, choosing instead to rely on technology to prevent commonplace physical interactions. Internal interviews are now all done through Skype while the external interviews and the Graduate Trainee program are done through WebEx.

Etisalat Misr has also used technology to make tips and online sessions on remote team management available online as well as making e-learning solutions available too. It has also made the Medical Claims Reimbursement option on MetLife App available without any paper submission or any physical interactions needed

The elite care that Etisalat Misr employees enjoy during the crisis shows the responsibility of Etisalat to provide the best possible environment for its staff to ensure that they can remain productive while maintaining their safety and wellbeing.

We hope to see more companies following Etisalat Misr personnel protocols in the near future.