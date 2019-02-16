Shady Srour is back again for being the talk of the town, and, as always, for a not-so-good reason. Srour made a controversial Facebook post on February 15th that caught everyone’s attention.

In his post, he announced that he’s officially becoming an atheist and tries to explain the reasoning behind his decision, which does not make a whole lot of sense.

For a little background story, in October 2018, Srour posted a video on his Social Media platforms that has also caused a lot of controversies. Srour announced in his video that due to the excessive cyberbullying he’s received, he will be committing suicide and that the video was basically his very public suicide note.

The video has split people’s opinions, which some attacking him and claiming he’s seeking attention. While others sympathized with him and took the video as a real call for help.

Regardless of the intentions behind the video, it was a good reason for people to start having a conversation about suicide and the motives behind it.

The Atheism Post :

As we said, he announced to everyone that he has officially left his former religion “Islam”. In his post, Srour explained that he basically blames the religion for almost everything he went through from hate and bullying.

“I left Islam because of the racism and cruelty in people’s hearts; the people who are supposed to believe in God are in fact, a bunch of insincere hypocrites,”

Again, the public opinion was divided into two segments; those who feel sorry for him and those who just really don’t.

However, this time around those who are really fed up with Srour were A LOT more! Why? Because there were numerous problems with this post – again- regardless of his intentions.

#1: What does religion have to do with any of this? Why is he not acknowledging potential mental illnesses or maybe the fact that people just don’t like him?

For starters, what is even the relation between Islam – or any religion for that matter – and people’s personal actions and bullying?

People will always like and dislike whatever and whoever they want and will voice it in various ways. Some of which will definitely be hurtful, wrong and cruel. But this has never meant that religion is the reason why.

And since he spoke about ‘saving himself’ from suicide BY quitting Islam; again, where is the relation? Why did he not advocate mental illness for example?

The main thing that everybody knows IS the reason for his suicidal thoughts – if any – Why would he talk about how religion is the reason for all the bad in the world – as he stated – rather than his and others mental illnesses being why.

#2: Why the announcement? Honestly?

Being an atheist, a religious person or whatever one chooses to be doesn’t have ANYTHING to do – even a little bit – with OTHER PEOPLE. It’s utterly and completely a personal choice/action.

If that’s your choice then fine, why do you need validation from anyone? Why did you feel the need to announce it?

And the fact that Srour has always complained about the validation he DOESN’T get from people and yet announces his decisions online like he’s waiting for some sort of response – is in itself – very problematic. Where is the sense or the point is all this? This is very contradictory.

Additionally, Srour should be aware that he is a public figure who, whether we like it or not, has an influence on the younger generation. While everyone is free to practice what religion, or lack of it, as much as they want, he needs to be aware that he is putting his younger followers’, who will blindly follow him, lives in danger.

#3: He should know better about the extream backlash he will receive, which, again, is not doing anyone any favors:

Honestly, why does he even care about the public anymore? Yes, he’s supposed to be an online personality but he should know better already. He always gets attacked, even after posting the suicide video, he still got attacked. Nothing has changed since then.

Yet he chooses to do the same thing again and make an online announcement that he’s 100% certain is ONLY going to produce more backlash and bullying than ever. So what is REALLY the point here? Again, why tell anyone anything if you could already foresee the reactions you know you won’t like? Why upset yourself ON PURPOSE and then blame everyone?

#4: The way he’s putting everyone in danger because of a post:

So basically atheism is absolutely illegal in Egypt if you announce it. And if you insult any religion, it will legally fall under the contempt of religion accusation. It’s very evident that Srour was not even aware of that.

But what he did by writing this post is making atheists who interact with this post by any offensive comment exposed to legal actions and jail time. So again, nothing good could ever come out of such announcement, for him and others.

#5: What exactly is the message he is trying to send?

That he’s an atheist? Good for him. Religious? Good for him too! But again, why would anyone ever care about his religious beliefs? Unless it’s his family and friends, no one would support. They will all only attack, and he knows this very well because he experienced it multiple times first hand.

Okay, so is the message he’s trying to send is that Islam is the religion of racism, bullying, and cruelty? Well, we’re in 2019 and a person is only defined by his actions, not his religion, not his race, nothing else.

The only thing that makes sense is that he was trying to make people feel guilty and blame them for him quitting his religion. But again, why does he care about the public? What comes after that? Nothing, literally nothing.

Honestly, the only good thing that came out of this mess was Sherif Madkour’s Comment :

The man just summarised Srour’s post and everybody’s comments – good and bad – in one statement; bullying does not make you weaker or change who you are, it’s the opposite. It strengthens your faith in yourself and what you believe in.

So what do you guys think about this? Whose fault is it? Srour, the public, or religion as he thinks?