

Ashab El Ard doesn’t argue politics, it tells real human stories. Through moments of loss, fear, and resilience, the series sheds light on everyday life under siege in Gaza, as seen through lived and widely documented realities.

Swipe left to dive into the full story about the Israeli Army Spokesperson’s attack on the series and how the cast & crew reacted.

The online controversy around the Ramadan series Ashab El Ard started after Israeli army spokesperson Ella Wawiya shared a video criticizing the show, accusing it of “brainwashing” and “falsifying facts,” and questioning whether art should carry a message unless it is, in her words, “clean.”

The video quickly spread across social media, pushing the series into a much wider and more intense spotlight.

Director Peter Mimi responded on his social media account, rejecting the claim that the series distorts reality, but quite the opposite. His online response resonated with many viewers who see the series presenting the tragic stories that have already been broadcast to the entire world, not rewriting or faking them.

Eyad Nassar had previously responded to the international debate surrounding the series, describing the project as a bold and creative choice, noting that the show aims to tell the story from a pure civilian, deeply human perspective.

As discussions continue, Ashab El Ard has become more than just a Ramadan drama. It’s a reminder of how storytelling can touch heartbreaking realities, not by offering slogans but by inviting viewers to pause, feel, and reflect on lives lived under occupation and war.