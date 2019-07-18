In celebration of the “Festival of Sacrifice,” The Nile Ritz-Carlton, Cairo has prepared an array of memorable activities and offers to ensure a joyful Eid filled with relaxation and an enticing culinary experience.

Eid al-Adha Lunch

Culina, the all-day dining restaurant invites you to an extravagant Eid Lunch buffet on the 1st and 3rd day of Eid. A lively family atmosphere joined with an elaborate Eid brunch buffet will be available on the 2nd day of Eid from 01:00 pm until 5:00 pm. A live jazz band will set the tone for a liberated festive atmosphere during brunch; children are invited to the kids’ corner for some Eid celebrations.

Family and Friends Eid al-Adha Getaway

Experience a relaxing family setting in with a luxury pool cabana, complete with an outstanding outdoor pool. Indulge in sensational summer moods as you sip on refreshing cocktails, delicious summer bites and relax in a laidback atmosphere grooving to the loungy DJ beats. Delight in day and night happy hours from Aqua the pool bar and restaurant when you can enjoy a drink and the other will be with our compliments.