Qatar Foundation’s latest cultural addition, Lawh Wa Qalam: M. F. Husain Museum, opens this week

This week, Qatar Foundation will officially unveil Lawh Wa Qalam: M. F. Husain Museum to the public – a new addition to the arts and cultural landscape of Qatar, celebrating the life and work of the iconic modern artist Maqbool Fida Husain.

The museum, which opens to the public on 28 November, will be as a dynamic space where art meets learning, located at the heart of Education City’s vibrant hub of innovation and discovery. But it is also much more than a museum, as it invites everyone – from families and students to art enthusiasts, both local and global – to come together to learn, explore, and connect.

Jowaher Al Marri, Manager of Communications Outreach at Qatar Foundation, said: “Lawh Wa Qalam: M. F. Husain Museum embodies what Education City stands for – a place where curiosity is encouraged, connections are made, and learning continues throughout life. By bringing Husain’s work into our community, we are creating a space that is open, accessible, and collaborative – where art becomes a catalyst for dialogue and discovery.

“The museum reinforces Qatar’s role as a regional and global hub for culture and creativity, inviting people to explore ideas that inspire, challenge, and unite – and we look forward to opening its doors to the world and to audiences from all walks of life.”

Syeda Deeba is a fourth-year Interior Design student at Virginia Commonwealth University School of the Arts in Qatar (VCUarts Qatar), a QF partner university.

“The opening of Lawh Wa Qalam: M. F. Husain Museum feels incredibly inspiring,” she says. “The museum enriches Qatar’s cultural landscape by celebrating one of the most influential artists of the 20th century, and for young designers and artists, it offers a space to study the relationship between art, space, and culture.”

Reflecting the openness and inclusivity of Education City, the museum complements existing cultural offerings across Qatar Foundation’s ecosystem, as well as its schools, universities, research centers, and community initiatives. This creates a natural environment for cross-collaborative learning, where people can connect, interact, and collaborate in enriching, unexpected ways.

“Education City thrives on collaboration across fields design, engineering, science, medicine, and the arts. A museum dedicated to a major global artist adds a cultural anchor that everyone can access,” Deeba says.

“The museum becomes a shared space where students from all disciplines can learn, reflect, and find inspiration. Whether someone is studying architecture, AI, business, or design, Husain’s work opens conversations about history, innovation, identity, and storytelling. It will encourage more cross-campus interactions, workshops, joint projects, and cultural exploration.”

Housed in a building inspired by Husain’s own sketch – and brought to life by architect Martand Khosla – the museum offers a unique insight into the artist’s creative vision and multidisciplinary approach. Visitors can explore one of the most comprehensive collections of Husain’s later works, many of which draw on themes from Arab civilization and Islamic culture, as well as his final masterpiece, Seeroo fi al ardh, which now forms part of Lawh Wa Qalam: M. F. Husain Museum.

Alongside paintings, films, tapestries, and photography, the museum will host workshops, conversations, artistic programs, and interdisciplinary encounters. In doing so, it reinforces Education City’s mission to create opportunities that are accessible, inclusive, and meaningful for everyone, enriching the landscape as an active, living space.

“QF and VCUarts Qatar have been fundamental in creating pathways for young creatives like me,” Deeba says. “Through world-class facilities, mentorship, internships, and access to cultural institutions like this museum, they ensure that creativity is valued and supported,” Deeba explains.

“As a VCUarts Qatar student, I’ve had opportunities to work on real-world projects, connect with industry professionals, and participate in exhibitions and leadership events-all of which shape us into confident and responsible designers. QF’s vision allows students to grow in an environment where art, culture, and innovation are seen as essential parts of Qatar’s future.”