Whether we like to admit it or not, social media posts that have people calling each other out is a guilty pleasure. We like to secretly get involved in other people’s drama, even if we don’t know them. Hence, reality shows business is alive, and well. But social media is even better cause it’s even more real, and more uncensored.

One of the latest personal scandals that went viral was the case of “Mostafa Abo Torta”. The story is now the latest Egyptian meme, and honestly hilarious and sad at the same time.

With that said, the whole situation leads to an ethical debate. Should personal issues as such be shared on social media or not?

The story:

The story is so random, it can’t be made up. In short, it’s about a woman called Nehal who took it to Facebook to call out her fiancé, or ex-fiancé we presume.

In short, Nehal claims that her fiancé and his family were making excuses about where the wedding rings (aka Shabka) were. Then all of a sudden they left the engagement party with the guests still present with the excuse of going to a sick uncle. The guests left weren’t his, since he, of course, did not invite anyone.

If you think that’s bad enough, it gets worse. Nihal claims that Mostafa and his family took the cake with them as they were leaving. And this is the source for the nickname “Mostafa Abo Torta”.

The Reaction:

While this situation might have had many girls just dwell out of embarrassment, Nehal reacted otherwise. Nehal took the story to social media and called out her ex.

Nehal explains that she chose to take her story to social media to return the embarrassment he caused her. She states that he could’ve “manned up” and ended things regularly instead of what happened.

We have to admit, we agree with Nehal on this one. However, this begs the question of whether exposing him is ethically correct or not?

Nehal has received support from almost everyone who reads her story. Nehal is also not the first person to call out a man for being trash.

Can we all remember the Amr Warda situation for instance?

During the Amr Warda situation, opinions were split on whether this was a personal situation or if it should’ve been addressed publicly. Mostafa barely has any sympathizers, however.

No one is defending Mostafa probably cause he’s a nobody. But in Warda’s case, people came into his defense because they are his fans. However, Warda should’ve been held accountable since he is a known figure and was using his authority to play dirty.

But going back to the situation in hand. Was exposing Mostafa ethical? Absolutely not. Necessary? Yes. Sort of.

Society has lead women to have to cause a scene to be heard. Nehal’s situation would’ve been extremely different if her story didn’t go viral. Society won’t have judged the man for leaving during the engagement party but would’ve asked what caused him to do this, and still blame the woman.

The worst part is, many men will be rethinking their actions in fear of being exposed on social media rather than for being decent people.

This begs us to ask; can we keep fighting fire with fire? We might be having to until society itself values ethics…