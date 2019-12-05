It’s that time of year again. We’re already one whole week into December and before we know it, Christmas will be here. If you’re looking forward to shopping for the perfect gift, some cool tree ornaments or just walking through a Christmas bazaar to get you in the mood, here are some cool ones to check out!

Falak Bookstore Bazaar, Garden City

Yes, our favorite bookstore in Garden City will be hosting a Christmas Bazaar, too. On the 6th of December, Falak will display some handmade crafts, and we think, what a perfect way to feel the holiday vibe!

Tivoli Plaza, Heliopolis

On December 19th, Tivoli Plaza in Heliopolis will be your go to place for everything you need to get you ready for Christmas. They are promising a large variety of the festive season’s goodies.

The Swiss Inn Christmas Fair

Aside from the traditional Christmas bazaar, The Swiss Inn will be hosting a fair on the 13th. With music, food, dancing and a pretty cool market, what else could we ask for?

Christmas Magic, Galleria40

On the 6th and 7th, Sheikh Zayed will be having its share of Christmas vibes at Galleria40. In addition to their stores selling high-end brands, they will be playing music and promise a big surprise!

AUC Christmas Book Fair, Tahrir

This one’s a blast for all the bookworms out there. The American University in Cairo (AUC) exceptional library in Tahrir will be welcoming guests for special prices and great offers throughout the holiday month. Don’t miss that!

Le Pacha Christmas Bazaar, Zamalek

le Pacha boat in Zamalek will be hosting a one-of-a-kind Christmas Bazaar on the 13th of December. Don’t forget to drop by the market before your night out!

Happy holidays everyone!