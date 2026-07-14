Cairo, July 14, 2026: Ezz Elarab Star, a subsidiary of Ezz Elarab Automotive Group, has announced the inauguration of its first dedicated Mercedes-Benz used vehicles showroom. The showroom reflects the Group’s commitment to elevating the customer experience by offering an integrated mobility solution that meets the highest international standards of quality and reliability. This strategic expansion responds to the rapid growth of the used vehicle segment across both local and global markets, driven by increasing customer demand for smart mobility solutions that combine outstanding performance, investment value, and sustainability.