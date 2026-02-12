Beyond the hotel, Fairmont Nile City extends its Ramadan excellence through its premium outside catering services, bringing the same attention to detail, culinary mastery, and refined hospitality to every event. This year, the hotel proudly partners with Brand & Beyond to cater the Al Saraya Ramadan Tent at the historic Abdeen Palace, presenting exceptional Iftar and Sohour menus meticulously crafted by Fairmont’s expert culinary team. Set against the grandeur of one of Cairo’s most iconic landmarks, the experience seamlessly combines tradition, luxury, and a festive sense of occasion, creating unforgettable moments that truly capture the spirit and essence of the holy month of Ramadan.