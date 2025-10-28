In a world where families often struggle to find time for one another, FAMBAM Egypt steps in as a breath of fresh air, a destination that reminds us why family time is time worth spending.

Operated by Namaa EXP, FAMBAM brings together innovation, creativity, and purpose to build a one-of-a-kind experience where family connection comes first.

A New Kind of Togetherness

FAMBAM isn’t just a mall or a play zone; it’s Egypt’s first-ever family entertainment destination, a space built around connection, learning, and joy. Every corner of FAMBAM has been designed to make families laugh, grow, and discover together. From creative workshops to wellness hubs and play areas, it’s a living, breathing world of shared experiences.

The Heart of FAMBAM: Its Tenants

What truly brings this concept to life is the community within it — a handpicked lineup of tenants that together create a full, well-rounded family experience blending education, health, creativity, fitness, and play.

From Safe Nursery and Safe Organization, dedicated to raising skillful, protected, and empowered children and women, to Inside Out Academy, where kids learn through art, yoga, storytelling, cooking, and therapy, FAMBAM pulses with purpose.

Music fills the air from Artmania Music School, while Grip’n Climb adds an adventurous edge with outdoor climbing and soft play. Families grab healthy bites from Bikis ByBike, shop at Zahran Market or AlMasriah AlLubnaniah Bookstore, and unwind over coffee at Retro Brew or sweet treats from Butternut.

For wellness lovers, The Y Yoga Studio, Slimnastics, Contours Clinics, and InShape Clinic bring fitness and self-care to all ages. Mai Pharmacy offers cosmetics and pharmaceutical essentials, while Kids Hub brings fun games and creative toys that light up every child’s imagination.

And as FAMBAM grows, even more experiences are on the way, like Cippo for mental health and neurodiverse support, Glam Hause for pampering, and Mindoja for kids’ craft and slime fun.

The FAMBAM Jam: When It All Came to Life

To launch this new world of family fun, FAMBAM hosted The FAMBAM Jam, a grand opening that turned into an unforgettable celebration of connection. Families from across Cairo came together for a day filled with music, laughter, and discovery.

Hosted by Hadir Abouzid, the event featured live performances, talks, magic shows, and parades that filled the air with energy and joy. Kids and parents took part in The FAMBAM Passport Adventure, an interactive treasure hunt exploring all zones of the destination, and many joined the raffle giveaway, where prizes included a 75-inch TV, a 50K voucher from B-Tech, and a JW Marriott day-use.

Between food, games, art, and laughter, FAMBAM’s mission came to life: reminding everyone that joy isn’t about grand plans, but about being together and being present.

This Is Just the Beginning

The success of The FAMBAM Jam marks only the start of something bigger. FAMBAM’s vision goes beyond one day, it’s about redefining what family time means in Egypt. More workshops, collaborations, and community experiences are already on the way, shaping FAMBAM into the ultimate hub for family connection, learning, and happiness.

Because no matter how life changes, one thing will always hold true, family time is time worth spending.