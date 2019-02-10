“Fawry” Contracts with “PI Technologies” to Create a Non-Cash Community for Merchants and Consumer Goods Companies

“Fawry” the leading company in e-payment solutions, has established “Fawry FMCG” for consumer goods companies payment solutions and has provided an electronic platform services aimed at creating a non-cash society “Digital” for merchants and consumer goods companies.

“Fawry FMCG” signed a partnership with “PI Technologies” company to link its “Sales Buzz” application with “Fawry FMCG” platform.

Tamer Maher, Managing Member of PI Technologies, said: “Sales Buzz” app is one of the most widely recognized applications in the Middle East. It is used by more than 30,000 sales representatives in consumer goods companies in Egypt, most notable: Juhayna, Coca-Cola, Chipsy, Domty, Pepsi, Henkel and hundreds more.

He added that one of the objectives of this partnership is to provide ordering products of consumer goods companies by merchants electronically through the application, which facilitates communications and regulate deals between consumer goods companies on the one hand and merchants on the other.

For his part, Mohamed Okasha, the Managing Member of Fawry, said “The aim of the partnership is to develop and provide expert solutions for consumer goods companies and merchants. Fawry FMCG platform enables e-payments in various ways, including cash, credit card or electronic bank portfolios; as well as other services that help merchants and consumer goods companies increase their sales. The platform assists companies financing micro projects in providing finance for merchants by studying the quantity of sales per merchant and his needs, which facilitates decision making and the value of financing.

Fawry FMCG platform currently serves 96,000 Fawry merchants, hundreds of consumer goods companies and the most prominent brands; including Coca-Cola, Juhayna, Beyti, Mars, Domty and other well-known brands.