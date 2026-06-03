Cairo, 2 June 2026: As anticipation builds for the FIFA World Cup 2026™️, TikTok is emerging as one of the most dynamic platforms for brands looking to connect with football fans in Egypt in meaningful and culturally relevant ways. TikTok has become the digital heartbeat of fan conversation, where communities gather to celebrate, debate, and shape the narrative of the game in real time. Just in the beginning of the year it was announced that TikTok has become FIFA’s first-ever Preferred Platform, enabling deeper collaboration and integration, and offering more comprehensive tournament coverage through original content – cementing its role as the go-to destination for fans and creators.