Being a filmmaker in Egypt can be rather challenging to be quite honest. And the amount of creatives who are trying so hard to chase their dreams is endless.

Which is why when we first heard of the Film Education Forum (FEF), we thought: Well, no. That one can’t be true. However, what we saw and experienced in Gouna, was outstanding and proved us wrong.

Who are they?

The FEF is an independent initiative that aims to support the development of skills for young film talents who have limited access to adequate means of expression.

Founded by Film Director and Producer Hala Galal and Film Lecturer and Researcher Marwan Abdalla; The ‘Film Education Forum’s vision aims at providing an educational platform for young talents.

What do they do?

FEF launched in Gouna on September 21st, just in time for the Gouna Film Festival (GFF), when everyone is in the city. Which is very smart.

The program lasted until the 26th. With 25 students taking a variety of film classes; from seminars to masterclasses, panel discussions and round tables.

Rasheed Mashrawi Talk for Film Education Forum Rashid Masharawi lives and works in Ramallah, where he founded the Cinema Production and Distribution Center in 1996 with the aim of promoting local film productions. He also sponsors a mobile cinema, which allows him to screen films in Palestinian refugee camps. Other projects include the annual Kids Film Festival and major workshops on film production and directing. Rashid Masharawi regularly organises readings and discussion forums at the Al-Matal cultural centre. With his documentaries and feature films, he has also made a name for himself as a film artist. He has received several film awards.

The purpose of the courses and workshops is not just to teach filmmakers and students about film-making concepts and the industry in general.

Most importantly, they teach them how to commercialize their ideas and films in a market oriented environment.

How do they do that?

According to a couple of students we’ve met and talked to when we attended the workshop ourselves, FEF gives film students and creatives the opportunity to showcase their talents with mini productions in front of a very respectful jury in order to judge their work and give them useful pointers.

The jury and honorable guests who usually come to attend the workshops and meet with the applicants include Egyptian film director Khairy Beshara, director and producer Mahmoud Safey El-Din، director Tamer El-Ashry and actor Mina El-Naggar.

Safei is an Egyptian film producer; Safei has been working in the film industry for more than 20 years. In 2013, Safei founded Red Star for Production and Distribution, to produce a diverse portfolio of fiction and documentary productions that appeal to a wide range of audiences and create a bridge between art-house and commercial cinema. In a very short time, Safei was noted to be one of the most prominent producers in the Egyptian and Arab World Film industry. Prior to founding Red Star, Safei has worked as an executive director on a number of feature fiction films directed by Marwan Hamed including Imarat Yaqubian (The Yaqubian Building), Ibrahim AlAbyad (Ibrahim the White), and Al-Fiil Al-Azraq (The Blue Elephant). He was also the executive director of Intizar (Waiting) a Franco – Palestinian production, directed by Rashid Meshhewari. He recently produced, Al Aslyeen 2017, (The Originals) feature film directed by Marwan Hamed. Nawara 2015, a feature film directed by Hala Khalil, Photocopy 2018, directed by Tamer Ashry, Dry Hot Summer 2016 short film, directed by Sherif El Bendary. As he is very keen on taking part in international film festivals, Safei's films received more than 60 International awards.

Other than those prestigious and very experienced figures discussing the students’ works with them as part of the program, they even go to the extra mile and give them their personal numbers for further inquiries.

Honestly, it’s very inspiring to have something like that here in Egypt. And we can’t wait till it moves to Cairo so that more students can apply on the website and join the once in a lifetime experience!

