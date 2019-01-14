Every year, we hope and pray that this will be the year we find our ‘happily ever after’. However, hoping and praying is not enough sometimes; you have to start taking actual steps towards change.

But we are all different, and what works for one person doesn’t necessarily work for another. One of the things that majorly distinguish us from each other is our zodiac signs.

So to help you take the right steps towards a better love life in 2019, here is what you need to do and change based on your zodiac signs.

1. Aries (March 21 – April 19)

Aries are known for being emotionally guarded and afraid of being vulnerable. However, 2019 is the time for you, Aries, to embrace your emotional side and start baring yourself to your partner bit by bit. Only then can your partner see who for who you are and start to truly fall in love with you.

2. Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

Taurus, 2019 is the year for you to break out of your comfort zone and start taking some risks. You are used to playing it safe and that never gets you anywhere new or exciting. It is time to let yourself fall and let the person you love catch you.

3. Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

2019 is your year to move on, Gemini. Let go of past heartaches; they don’t define nor control your future happiness. It is time to open up to new possibilities. This might be just what you have to do to get the redemption you need and find the happiness you deserve.

4. Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Ok, Cancer, time for the drama to stop. Use the opportunity of a new year to leave the drama in 2018 and start a fresh, drama-free 2019. You need to start loving yourself more but in a healthier way. No more toxic relationships! You have to know your worth and appreciate yourself first for others to appreciate you.

5. Leo (July 23 – August 22)

Leo, the change you need to make for your life in 2019 is to do NOTHING. You are constantly chasing after the slightest chances of happiness that you more often than not end up taking the wrong risks and breaking your own heart. This year, you have to make time to center yourself, figure out what it is you really need, then start looking for the right relationship that can really fulfill your needs.

6. Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

There is nothing wrong with being practical, logical and stable. But if you never take risks or do something crazy, Virgo, you will go through life without making one memory worth remembering. Break the chain in 2019 and rediscover yourself in a new and exciting light. It might be just what you need to gain enough confidence to go after the relationship of your dreams.

7. Libra (September 23 – October 22)

Libras, you are always chasing your tail trying to have it all, always reaching for the stars. Ambition is great and all, but perfection is an impossible thing to achieve, if you keep going after it, you will waste your life running. And your partner will end up feeling neglected and exhausted. Take a beat, try to find a healthy balance between your needs and your partner’s needs. And most importantly, learn to appreciate what you have before it is too late.

8. Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

You know yourself, Scorpios, you live to feel powerful and in control. But you can’t live your lives terrified of losing control. You will miss out on so much without even realizing it. Losing control can be scary, but doing it with the right person can make it a freeing and empowering experience.

9. Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

It is okay that you are always seeking adventures and improvements in your life, Sagittarius. You are obsessed with the idea that there’s always better out there. But your constant pursuit after this ‘better’ shouldn’t stop you from accepting yourself and your partner. You need to know your worth and be proud of it. And mostly, you need to learn to appreciate your loved one and accept them for who they are.

10. Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

Time to tell the truth, Capricorn. Enough with sugarcoating reality and hiding behind righteousness. You get what you give, and unless you start opening up to your partner and be honest with them, you will never be able to build a strong relationship with a strong foundation. It is just impossible. It might be hard for you to be yourself, but take this year to start trying at least with the person you love, you owe them that, you owe yourself that.

11. Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

Aquarius are the dreamiest of people. And their extremely dreamy and unique nature makes them think they will always remain lone wolves. 2019 should be the year you start believing in yourself the same way you believe in the divine powers of the universe. Your soulmate is out there; believe it and embrace your uniqueness, it is your weapon, not weakness.

12. Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

Enough hesitation, Pisces! It is time to trust your gut and follow your heart. There is no reason to keep doubting yourself and second-guessing every decision you make. What’s the worst that could happen? Remember; it is better to have lived and learned than to never have lived at all.

The fact remains; whatever month you were born in, you deserve to find love and happiness. So take this year to work on yourself and find the love of your life.